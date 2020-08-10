PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The director of Maricopa County's domestic violence hotline says fewer victims are calling, and fewer people are using their shelter services.
"This has been a really unique time, a really challenging time for many survivors," said Dana Martinez with A New Leaf. "Many times people are stuck at home with their abusive partner."
That's led to about 30% fewer calls on the hotline since the COVID-19 pandemic started in late March, compared to the same time period last year.
Martinez says there's also been a drop-off in people using A New Leaf's shelter services for domestic violence victims, in part because people are worried about COVID-19.
"Instead of reaching out for help before things get really bad, they're having to wait until things do really get bad and call the police," Martinez said.
This comes as Phoenix PD released crime statistics showing a dramatic increase in domestic violence homicides during the first half of 2020.
"I think when we talk about getting help for people, sometimes it's very difficult because you're in a location where you're not comfortable leaving because of what's going on around you," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.
According to Phoenix PD, there were 24 domestic violence homicides in the first half of 2020, compared to 10 in the first half of 2019.
And the numbers could continue to rise as the pandemic continues.
"If people can't get out and get help and get the safety they need, if they're too fearful to do that, and that's not an option for them, then unfortunately I do see that trend continuing," Martinez said.
Advocates for domestic violence survivors encourage friends and family members who suspect abuse to check on their loved ones during this time.
There are also resources available amid the pandemic.
If you are in immediate danger, you're urged to call 911.