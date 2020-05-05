WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday explained how billions of dollars in Coronavirus Relief Fund money will be distributed to Native American tribal governments throughout the country.

“Our approach is based on the fair balancing of tribal needs,” Mnuchin said in a statement.

The secretaries said 60% of the $8 billion ($4.8 billion) will be allocated based on the population data that’s used to distribute the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG). That data comes from U.S. Census numbers.

The rest of the money will be distributed based on the number of people employed by the tribes and businesses owned by the tribes. Data that will be collected regarding increased expenses connected to the fight against COVID-19 also will be considered.

Payments based on population are expected to start Tuesday and continue “over several banking days.” Payments based on employment and expenses will happen later.

“Amounts calculated for Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional and village corporations will be held back until pending litigation relating to their eligibility is resolved,” explains a news release about the relief money.

The Navajo Nation and 10 other tribes joined forces to file suit against the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury regarding coronavirus federal funding. At issue was money going to Alaska Native Corporations, which has more than 138,000 shareholders.

"Allocating funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the Alaska Native Corporation will severely impact the Navajo Nation's ability to fight COVID-19, and will impact every other tribe as well," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "The impact on the Navajo Nation will be significant because of the Nation's size, population, and the already disparate impact of COVID-19 on the Nation."

Nez said last month that the federal relief money is meant for "tribal communities, not shareholders."

The Navajo Nation, which includes land in northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah and northwestern New Mexico, was reporting nearly 2,500 cases of COVID-19, including 73 deaths, as of Monday.