NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- A medical station was set up overnight in Chinle to assist the needs of the Navajo Nation as leaders work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, Governor Ducey and Arizona National Guard leaders announced during an afternoon update additional steps to help the tribe.

The announcement comes the same day a curfew takes effect in the Navajo Nation, requiring everyone to stay home from 8 p.m to 5:00 a.m. The decision was made by the Navajo Department of Health Services and President Jonathan Nez after cases of COVID-19 reached 128, including two deaths of tribal members.

The National Guard established a Federal Medical Station in Chinle overnight to assist the needs of the Navajo Nation. Major General Michael McGuire said two Blackhawk helicopters were dispatched on Monday with additional resources to head to Apache County.

Navajo Nation implementing curfew to stop coronavirus As of Saturday, the Navajo Nation has reported 115 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

President Nez said if the spread does not stop, they'll have to go even further in isolating people who have COVID-19. "Right now we are starting to plan on utilizing facilities on Navajo nation, hotels, maybe gyms, maybe correctional facilities, campgrounds to put up tents," said President Nez.

President Nez also spoke of an operation which they would close supermarkets for a few hours so the elderly can get supplies.