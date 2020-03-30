NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- A medical station was set up overnight in Chinle to assist the needs of the Navajo Nation as leaders work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona National Guard leaders announced during an afternoon update additional steps to help the tribe.

The announcement comes the same day a curfew takes effect in the Navajo Nation, requiring everyone to stay home from 8 p.m to 5:00 a.m. The decision was made by the Navajo Department of Health Services and President Jonathan Nez after cases of COVID-19 reached 148, including five deaths of tribal members.

The National Guard established a Federal Medical Station in Chinle overnight to assist the needs of the Navajo Nation. Major General Michael McGuire said two Blackhawk helicopters were dispatched on Monday with additional resources to head to Apache County.

"We sent 19 people up there to set up the hospital, and when they got there yesterday afternoon, they worked through the night," said Major Aaron Thacker.

There are 50 beds inside a high school gym in Chinle.

The Arizona National Guard also sent a team of medical advisers to Tuba City.

"What they're doing is helping to streamline their processes, so they can make the most of the health care resources that they have," said Thacker.

Nez said he called in help because they do not have enough supplies, and they want to prepare for the worst.

"Multi-generations living in one home, so that's a reason why we would like to start isolating some of those positive patients to this gym over here in Chinle, Arizona,"said Nez.

The Arizona National Guard said it's prepared to set up more makeshift hospitals across Arizona if needed.

"This is what we do in the military," said Thacker. "It's our specialty, our ability to organize in emergent situations because in emergent situations people tend to panic and get scared. Sometimes critical thinking goes out the window."

President Nez said if the spread does not stop, they'll have to go even further in isolating people who have COVID-19. "Right now we are starting to plan on utilizing facilities on Navajo nation, hotels, maybe gyms, maybe correctional facilities, campgrounds to put up tents," said President Nez.

President Nez also spoke of an operation which they would close supermarkets for a few hours so the elderly can get supplies.