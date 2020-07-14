PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by gym owners of boutique fitness studios who claimed Gov. Doug Ducey's measure ordering them to close violated their rights.

Arizona to close bars, gyms, theaters again; delay start of school Governor Doug Ducey and state leaders announced pushing back the opening of schools in Arizona in the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

United States District Judge Diane Humetewa decided on Tuesday to deny Xponential Fitness a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in order to prevent the governor from enforcing his June 29 executive order.

That order, a "one-month pause," forced the re-closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing rentals until July 27.

Xponential Fitness operates several clubs nationwide, including 50 studios across Arizona. The studios include Club Pilates, Cyclebar, Pure Barre, Stretchlab, Yoga Six, and Row House. Club Pilates has locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa, Queen Creek, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Goodyear and Peoria.

In the judge's filing order, the gym owners tried to argue that their facilities used significant resources to develop, establish, and implement detailed policies and procedures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Arizona Department of Health Services for reopening gyms.

Lawyers representing Xponential Fitness said Gov. Ducey's executive order violated the U.S Constitution's due process, equal protection, takings, and contracts clauses.

Judge Humetewa explained while the court understood the desire of the gyms to reopen in order to generate revenue and to pay their employees, the decision of how to exercise emergency powers amid a global pandemic belongs to the elected officials of the executive branch.

Court documents state that the governor's team provided the court with evidence that gyms create, "a uniquely dangerous environment for the spread of COVID-19," citing exercise making mask-wearing more difficult and less effective.

Judge Humetewa decided the gyms' claims over the balance of equities and public interest weighed against being awarded a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. This comes a week after another judge dismissed Mountainside Fitness's request to throw out Gov. Ducey's executive order.