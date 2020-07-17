PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The federal government is stepping in to help Arizona conduct more COVID-19 tests in under served communities including Maryvale and South Phoenix.
Friday, the new federal testing site at Maryvale High School opened for the public at 6am. Only a handful of cars showed up about an hour early.
Want to get a FREE test for COVID-19? Testing surge starts today at Maryvale HS & South Mountain Park from 6am-2pm. Goal is to test 3,000 people a day over 12 days. Link to register: https://t.co/TZw5lliknU #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/JTrsE030qd— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) July 17, 2020
The touch-less testing surge is free and will happen at Maryvale High School and South Mountain Park today (Friday July 17), Saturday, July 18, Sunday, July 19 from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and South Mountain Park.
Here’s a look at the drive-thru COVID-19 touchless testing site at Maryvale HS. It has now been open for 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/OUMck7CXU9— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) July 17, 2020
To minimize exposure risk, healthcare workers contracted through FEMA won’t be physically doing the test for you. Instead, they’ll hand you a testing package while you sit in your car & verbally instruct you how to swab your nostrils yourself and hand in your sample.
You don’t need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get a test. However, officials ask you to pre-register online here to make an appointment and avoid long wait times.
Officials estimate to do 3,000 tests a day over 12 days. Your samples will be sent to a California lab and officials estimate you may get your test results back in about 2 days.
City of Phoenix encourages people to keep checking Phoenix.gov for updated free testing sites and times.