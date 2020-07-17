maryvale testing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The federal government is stepping in to help Arizona conduct more COVID-19 tests in under served communities including Maryvale and South Phoenix.

Friday, the new federal testing site at Maryvale High School opened for the public at 6am. Only a handful of cars showed up about an hour early. 

The touch-less testing surge is free and will happen at Maryvale High School and South Mountain Park today (Friday July 17), Saturday, July 18, Sunday, July 19 from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and South Mountain Park.

To minimize exposure risk, healthcare workers contracted through FEMA won’t be physically doing the test for you. Instead, they’ll hand you a testing package while you sit in your car & verbally instruct you how to swab your nostrils yourself and hand in your sample.

You don’t need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get a test. However, officials ask you to pre-register online here to make an appointment and avoid long wait times. 

Officials estimate to do 3,000 tests a day over 12 days. Your samples will be sent to a California lab and officials estimate you may get your test results back in about 2 days. 

City of Phoenix encourages people to keep checking Phoenix.gov for updated free testing sites and times.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you