PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After calls from members of Congress and city, county and tribal officials to close Arizona's most famous national park, the Grand Canyon National Park is shut down.
The National Park Service said it received a letter from the health department in Coconino County on Wednesday, recommending the full closure of the popular tourist destination. After getting the letter, the acting head of NPS and the top official of the U.S. Department of the Interior, who oversees national parks, decided to immediately close the park until further notice.
Before the closure, visitors could get into the Grand Canyon for free since entrance fees were temporarily suspended. The park had already closed off its most popular hiking trails and shut down shuttle buses, restaurants, lodges, campgrounds and visitor centers.