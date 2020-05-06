NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) - More than $600 million is heading to the hard-hit Navajo Nation to help with the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The Irish are sending relief to Native Americans, inspired by a donation from a tribe during the Great Famine

"We are making sure that these resources are utilized for citizens, especially now that we're getting out to rural communities with food donations,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told Arizona’s Family. “So that we can encourage our citizens to stay home and follow through on the shelter in place order in the curfews, and this will help immensely. Part of the plan includes improving access to running water, making it easier for people to wash their hands."

navajo nation

On the Navajo Nation, basic supplies like water and electricity are hard to come by.

"[We’re going to] also to begin to start doing projects here on Navajo to get running water, to get infrastructure to our citizens, because these dollars are intended as well as to prepare for ourselves," President Nez said.

How you can send help to the Navajo Nation during the coronavirus pandemic
CARES act

Through the CARES Act, the Navajo Nation is expected to receive more than $600 million.

The money is now coming into Navajo Nation and other reservations after a lawsuit filed by tribal governments last month. It demanded the coronavirus relief funds to help in some of the hardest-hit areas like the Navajo Nation.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you