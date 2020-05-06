NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) - More than $600 million is heading to the hard-hit Navajo Nation to help with the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

"We are making sure that these resources are utilized for citizens, especially now that we're getting out to rural communities with food donations,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told Arizona’s Family. “So that we can encourage our citizens to stay home and follow through on the shelter in place order in the curfews, and this will help immensely. Part of the plan includes improving access to running water, making it easier for people to wash their hands."

"[We’re going to] also to begin to start doing projects here on Navajo to get running water, to get infrastructure to our citizens, because these dollars are intended as well as to prepare for ourselves," President Nez said.

The money is now coming into Navajo Nation and other reservations after a lawsuit filed by tribal governments last month. It demanded the coronavirus relief funds to help in some of the hardest-hit areas like the Navajo Nation.