PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – You cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine at either of the state’s two mass vaccination sites – State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium – without an appointment, but if you haven’t already confirmed an appointment in February you’re out of luck. This doesn’t apply to people who are waiting to get their second shot at State Farm Stadium, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

The Arizona Department of Health Services opened nearly 150,000 appointments for people, including those age 65 and older, to get their first does of the high-demand COVID-19 vaccine. Scheduling started at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Thirteen hours later, all of those appointments had been snatched up.

All February #COVID19 vaccination appointments at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium are now booked. In all, Arizonans made 147,775 appointments at these sites today. — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 20, 2021

Getting one of the coveted appointments was no easy feat, according to users. Even ADHS acknowledged that its website was slammed with people trying to get appointments.

As of Tuesday, ADHS said nearly 320,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered. The agency said 270,127 people had received shots, including 44,004 who had received both doses. That means more than 226,000 are waiting on their second dose.

More vaccine is getting into the community! Almost 320,000 doses of #COVID19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona. Visit https://t.co/pI59ywjuLz for up-to-date information about vaccine distribution. pic.twitter.com/RZ1K8S8kAF — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 20, 2021

ADHS has already reserved February appointments for those who received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at State Farm Stadium. Those individuals will receive an email from ADHS to register for this reserved block of second dose appointments.

ADHS also said in a tweet Wednesday morning that they are administering vaccines on a case-by-case basis to some people who accompany a person scheduled for a vaccine.

"To ensure no vaccine waste we offer it to +1s when possible. Each site decides based on a few key factors like: appointment no-shows, if the +1 is a caretaker or in a vulnerable group, etc. We can however only guarantee vaccine availability for patients with an appointment," the tweet said.

The number of appointments available at each vaccination site depends on the number of doses the state has. As Arizona receives more vaccine doses and adds more appointments, those in groups prioritized for vaccination can register for appointments at State Farm Stadium and multiple other vaccination sites at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

Prioritized groups include those in Phase 1A -- frontline healthcare workers, emergency services workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities -- and those in prioritized Phase 1B -- protective services workers, K-12, university, and community college educators, childcare workers and adults 65 and older. As of Tuesday, an estimated 750,000 additional Arizonans 65 and older became eligible to register for a vaccine appointment. Each county’s current vaccine phase is listed on the ADHS website, which is updated daily.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.

Note: You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group, such as someone 75 and older.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.