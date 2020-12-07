Click/tap here to watch 3TV News at 9
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There was controversy over a semifinal high school playoff game that was played Saturday in Scottsdale between American Leadership Academy Gilbert North and Snowflake High School.
So many fans were not wearing masks while watching that officials actually stopped the game in the fourth quarter until the crowd put on their masks. But many there said overall enforcement from the Arizona Interscholastic Association was the problem.
It is a rule by the AIA that masks need to be worn by fans while watching these games. The AIA said at Saturday's game nobody was listening to them, so they had to take further action. But those at the game say there was no enforcement for several hours.
Booing, chanting, and yelling "freedom" was not due to what was happening on the field, but rather what was happening off it.
"I noticed they were letting fan after fan into the game without any face coverings at all," said Ralph Amsden, who is the publisher of Arizonavaristy.com.
He covered Saturday's game, and while he was there, he posted concerns on Twitter that for several hours, even though standardized announcements to "mask up" were played, crowds continued to sit mask-less.
"The AIA set the expectation that they were going to enforce these rules, which informed my decision as a reporter to even go out and cover a game like this," he said.
The AIA sent this statement that said:
"We repeatedly announced the need for all to be in face coverings and we were ignored by both sides. We felt that we had no choice but to interrupt the game when we did."
By the end of the fourth quarter, AIA officials took action.
"An AIA official walked down to the field, asked the referee to stop the game, and said they wouldn't continue the game until everybody covers their face. There was immediate booing from the ALA Gilbert North side," said Amsden.
But Lilyana Torres, a student sitting on the ALA Gilbert North side, said the booing wasn't about the masks but the fact they felt their side was targeted when she said there were many fans on both sides not wearing masks.
"That's why we were kind of like, 'Boo! No! You should be talking to the other side,'" she said.
Both she and Amsden believe the AIA chose to take action on their own rules far too late.
"I definitely do think that they should've had a bigger enforcement," said Torres.
The AIA said the game is about the kids and at this point, they will not accommodate attendance if fans don't accept wearing face coverings. They also said all their COVID-19 modifications are being reviewed to keep their high standards of safety.
The championship game between Snowflake and Yuma Catholic will be this Saturday, again in Scottsdale.