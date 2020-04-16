PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Lawrence Washington said his family has found peace.
"We can choose to worry or we can choose to embrace our family and really be present in the moment," said Washington.
As the number of coronavirus cases increase, businesses shut down and people lose jobs, the uncertainty that looms is nothing new for the Washingtons.
The Washingtons survived the Flint water crisis. Back in 2015 the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) detected dangerous levels of lead in the water in Flint, Michigan. This happened as officials switched the city’s main water source to the Flint River. It caused all kinds of problems and the city to collapse.
"We owned this home and we couldn’t even use the water. My son tested 4.9 for the lead level and if you’re at a 5 they want you to see a different specialist, as the lead level may cause learning disabilities," said Lawrence's wife, Latoya.
"The stress level was high. You could feel it driving down the street. You could see it with the abandoned buildings," said Lawrence.
The Washingtons moved Goodyear to start a new life. The same uncertainty and worry that could be seen in people’s lives in Flint, can now be seen in Arizona due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the Washingtons are dealing job loss and homeschooling, it hasn’t shaken the family’s foundation.
"He helped us through a crisis before so it’s like continue to give us strategy God. How can we really capitalize on this even though we are going through a crisis how can we come out on the other side," said Latoya.
"It’s just about staying focused and developing the right strategy that’s going to help us navigate through this situation. It’s a crisis that’s the best way to respond is with strategies and to accept the reality,” said Lawrence.
This family is focusing more on enjoying all the time they have to spend together. The one thing they’re certain of is that this too shall pass.
"This is a crisis. Crisis never last always and it’s not everlasting. So it will pass," said Lawrence.