Family says they've camped outside Phoenix hospital for 30 days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A mother from Coolidge says she and her daughter have been camping outside of Valleywise Health in Phoenix ever since her son was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident.

"It's heartbreaking. I'm scared. But I'm trying to have as much faith as possible," said Karen Ross-Glaser.

Early on May 9, 21-year-old David Glaser crashed while riding his motorcycle, toppling over the barrier on the US 60 / I-10 interchange.

For the past 30 days, David's family members and his girlfriend have been outside of Valleywise Health as he slipped in and out of comas.

"My son needs me. I should be in there with him. I shouldn't be sitting out here," Karen said.

But because of COVID-19 concerns, visitors are rarely let inside most hospitals. The family says they video conference with doctors and get to see video of David about three times a week. Though, in all the time David has been in the hospital, his mother says she's only been able to see him in person twice. Both times, she was allowed by David's bed to hold his hand because doctors thought the 21-year-old was going to die.

"He's the best person I know," Karen said. "If anyone deserves a miracle, it's him."

The family is originally from Coolidge, but they haven't gone back home since the accident because they want to be close to the hospital in case anything happens. They also don't have much money for a hotel room.

Karen says Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino donated an 11-day stay to the family so they could have a place to shower and change. Still, they say they've spent most of their nights sleeping in their cars and all their days sitting outside the hospital.

"It has been hard. The wind has been crazy. The sun has been hot," said David's sister Elizabeth Glaser.

But Elizabeth says they've experienced random acts of kindness from a bus driver who's dropped off snacks, to Circle-K employees giving them water, to several nurses from the hospital who've been fond of the family. She says it's reinforced her faith in humanity and her believe in the power of prayer.

"Just here, standing strong -- doing all we can from this parking lot," Elizabeth said.

The family will be holding prayer vigils this upcoming Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While Karen says most of her son's medical expenses should be covered by insurance, she has a GoFundMe page set up for his recovery.

Meanwhile, the family says they'll continue to stay with David for as long as he stays with them.

"This is the closest I can be to that window," Karen said, motioning to David's hospital room. "So this is where I'll sit until he wakes up."