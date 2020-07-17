PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- If you drove by the Phoenix Main Post Office on Van Buren Street over the past few days, you may have noticed the flags at half-staff. That's in honor of a man who helped lay the very foundation of the building.
Humberto "Junior" Trujillo, a 31-year veteran of the Postal Service, died this week of COVID-19-related complications.
"He's a come up story," said his daughter Nicole Rideau. "He was raised in the projects. He was raised by a single mother. He struggled in school."
Rideau's dad was the first Hispanic Phoenix postmaster. He died earlier this week, and his family said he spent the last few weeks of his life in the hospital.
"You know, some days he sounded OK," Rideau said. "He sounded like he was getting better. And some days it was hard to understand him. Some days I could feel the fight in him. And some days I could feel him preparing us."
The only way to describe it is a "rollercoaster," his family says. Another of Trujillo's daughters, Mikki Galindo, was impressed by the hospital staff. "He had some nurses that are like, 'you know I believe in miracles and I believe in faith.' And I just appreciated that and saw they were going through so much as well as ourselves out there."
Before his three-plus decade career with the U.S. Postal Service, Trujillo was a masonry foreman who actually helped build the main post office building. Decades later, he was named postmaster. "Postmaster was an honor for him because he had gone through the ranks as a mail handler," said Galindo.
While postmaster was his official title, the 61-year-old was many things, to many people. He was a father of four, a grandfather to eight, and a man who put family first. Trujillo was even a coach when his kids played sports growing up.
In the days following Trujillo's death, his daughters have heard many stories of compassion from his co-workers, friends and fond memories from former teammates. "He coached a lot of sports with us growing up," Rideau said. "And he had this signature thread in all the comments of people that he coached. He had this iconic blue and silver Suburban called 'Blue Thunder.' And he drove us to all of our games in it."
Despite the devastating loss, there were laughs today when the family shared memories of Trujillo with Arizona's Family. His grandkids describe him as hilarious and musical. Trujillo's granddaughter, Michelle, says he would always make them sing songs in the car.
If you weren't going to participate, you were out, Rideau added while laughing.
Trujillo made light of everything, but was also proud of his job, who he was and his family, Galindo said. "He's driven. just the sky is the limit with him," she said.