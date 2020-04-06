PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family-owned business is doing what it can to help take care of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

Miracle Mile Deli is offering free meals to any firefighter, police officer, doctor or nurse. The deli's customers also wanted a way to help support these unsung heroes. So now, customers have the chance to donate a "First Responder Meal" on their website online ordering page.

Available in $10 increments, people are welcome to donate as much as they'd like towards feeding first responders. Doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers will be recipients of these donations that the public will be able to contribute towards.

+8 Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic Arizonans are showing each other random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miracle Mile Deli has been family owned and operated in the Valley for 71 years. The Miracle Mile Family has always been supportive of the local community, and this is just another easy way that they are getting the public involved to virtually support the Valley's first responders on a "socially distant" level.

By clicking here, people who wish to donate towards the cause can easily do so and opt to either donate by paying online OR can also order food to pickup at Miracle Mile, as well as make a donation.