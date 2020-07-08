PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With nearly 2,000 known coronavirus deaths in Arizona, Kristin Urquiza wants you to know her dad isn't just a number.
"When my dad was in a room, everybody knew that," she said at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. "He had charisma."
Her father, 65-year-old Mark Urquiza, died last month after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Family members say he had been healthy and was a big fan of NASCAR and sports. They gave him heat for loving the Dallas Cowboys, but say he would do anything for his loved ones. Kristin says he was one of seven kids and had lots of friends.
"If a friend was in need to move a piece of furniture in the 115-degree Arizona heat, he would be driving his truck across town to go and pick that up," Kristin said.
The last time she talked to her dad was through FaceTime. Mark died in a hospital with a nurse by his side and was laid to rest Wednesday.
"My father was a good person," Kristin said. "My father did not deserve to die alone in a hospital with only a nurse holding his hand. My father did not deserve to have his hundreds of friends and family available at his funeral, but we had to have a limited funeral in order to keep people safe."
After the funeral, Kristin set up a vigil and "ofrenda" at the Capitol in downtown Phoenix as a way to honor her dad and others who died from coronavirus. She also is calling on state leaders to do more to keep Arizonans healthy.
"For the last week since my father has passed, I have been talking on Facebook to hundreds of people who are fed up with the leadership here in the state of Arizona," she said.
Kristin created a Facebook paged titled "Marked by COVID."
The family says they don't know where exactly he caught the virus. On the social media page, they wrote, "... Mark believed it was safe to resume his normal activities in May when Gov. Doug Ducey allowed the stay-at-home order to expire." Kristin believes he got coronavirus the few weeks after the stay at home order was lifted in May.
Kristin says she invited the governor to the funeral and sent him this letter:
Arizona's Family reached out Gov. Ducey for comment. A spokesperson sent the following statement:
"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mark Anthony Urquiza. We know nothing can fully alleviate the pain associated with his loss, and every loss from this virus is tragic."
Kristin grew up in Maryvale with her parents. It's where Mark lived when he died and it's a Valley zipcode that's been hit hard in the pandemic. There have been long lines for testing and organizers from Equality Health say the Hispanic community has been disportunately impacted by the virus.
It's been hard for her to see and her dad really belonged to the community, she said.
"I am who I am because I grew up in Maryvale," Kristin said. "And Maryvale may have a you know, not so desirable zipcode as some other places around town, but I had a great education. I had great friends."
Kristin says she's proud of her Latinx heritage and wants to bring focus to the fact that people in the community need additional help and resources. She now lives in California and will have to travel back soon, but will continue to post on the social media pages.