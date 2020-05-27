PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a Peoria police sergeant is helping out the department even though they live thousands of miles away.
The kids of Sgt. Luis Aponte live with their mom in Georgia. They wanted to help their dad and his team at the Peoria Police Department. So 6-year-old William and 5-year-old Logan got to work and started creating masks for the officers. They cut out the design from the fabric, hand-folded them and then stitched them. The family sent about 135 masks to the department. It took them about eight hours to complete the job.
"If you knew my boys, they have hearts of gold," said Aponte. "They truly think beyond themselves."
Their mask-making work didn't stop there. They teamed up with a woman in Georgia and made 300 masks for a local school district, an animal shelter and another nonprofit.
"I think, for them, they wanted to a way to serve and give back because we were able to stay home; we were able to stay safe and with all the essential workers out there who aren't able to stay home like we are," said Marianne, the kids' mother.