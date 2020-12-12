GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Selfless, a best friend to everyone, and a man who dedicated his life to service. That is how loved ones describe DJ Lopez of Globe.
"He reached the end of his call and he did exactly what he needed to do," said Lopez's oldest daughter, Devon Lopez-Hawkins.
The 51-year-old is a retired fire captain who spent years with the Globe Fire Department. Lopez passed away from COVID-19 complications this week. Among many other titles, he was a father of five daughters and a grandfather.
"He had this thing that every time he met someone new, he would give them a nickname," Lopez-Hawkins said. "It's kind of a running joke that my dad never called people by their real, actual names. I don't think she [her sister] knew her actual name until she was seven."
Lopez was also a medic and most recently was working at a medical center for the San Carlos Apache Nation, often on a special COVID-19 floor.
His impact went well beyond his family and into the community. On Saturday afternoon fire trucks and other multiple other agencies escorted Lopez from a Phoenix hospital where he died, to his final resting place in Globe.
"He's looking down on so many people right now," Lopez Hawkins said, surrounded by her sisters. "I've joked that heaven doesn't know what hit them because I'm sure he has met more people in the last two days than anyone they've had lately."
Lope- Hawkins says Christmas was her dad's favorite time of year because it really brought people together. Even though she lost her father in the middle of the season, the family will spend it celebrating because they know that's what DJ would have wanted.
The Lopez family is grateful for the outpouring of support they have seen since their father's passing. Lopez Hawkins says they have heard from people all over the country who were somehow impacted by her dad. Lopez was in the hospital for weeks and his daughter says they are also are grateful for the care he got at the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center in Globe and Valleywise Medical Center in Phoenix.