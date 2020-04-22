CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chandler nursing home has revealed that 13 of its patients have died from coronavirus. Now, a family with a loved one in the facility is calling for regular testing to keep the virus under control.
Jeff Beck says his Aunt Ellen has called Pennington Gardens home for eight years. She’s in her late 60s and has a disorder affecting her muscles. “She’s like anybody else; she doesn’t want to be cooped up,” says Beck.
Beck has been on edge since learning of the first COVID-19 case at Pennington Gardens. In addition to the 13 deaths, the facility’s parent company says 28 additional residents have tested positive.
“They finally tested everyone about a week ago and we got those tests,” says Beck. “I was notified, I think over the weekend, or Monday, that [Ellen] was negative but then today they’re up to 13 deaths. It’s just scary.”
Beck says he was relieved to hear Ellen is negative for COVID-19 but he worries about the days ahead. That’s why he’s calling for regular testing to keep track of who is sick and who is not.
“It just seems there should be both more and more frequent testing of the residents and maybe even more importantly, the staff that is serving them,” says Beck.
The death toll has shaken many families with loved ones in nursing homes. While state officials have said they will release more information on COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, the head of the state health department said last week telling the public where those cases are happening would violate privacy rights. AARP, a group that advocates for seniors, has argued that revealing the name of a facility with a COVID-19 case would not mean disclosing sensitive patient information.
“The reporting to state and county health departments was mandatory but specific reporting to relatives was not,” says healthcare attorney Heather Macre. She says new federal guidelines issued over the weekend require facilities to tell families about an outbreak just hours after learning of a positive diagnosis.
“You have to keep it somewhat general so that you’re not violating HIPAA rights of the residents,” Macre cautions. She says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are still ironing out the new rules, but Macre says many nursing homes have been providing the information to families voluntarily.
“I think that staff’s doing the best they can,” says Beck. He says the family has considered options to keep Ellen healthy, but pulling her out of Pennington Gardens would be difficult because of her specific care needs. Beck says the family continues to maintain regular contact with her to make sure she’s well. “We do FaceTiming and we take her these care packages so that hasn’t been the most difficult part,” says Beck. “It’s just what has kind of developed, you know, with her well being.”
Arizona’s Family asked Pennington Gardens about regular testing. The parent company responded saying it is still working on the initial round of COVID-19 testing and that most, but not all, residents and employees have been tested.