PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- So many people are juggling so much right now. They are stressed and looking for answers. And that's the reason a Valley mom setup a new Facebook page... to help people navigate these difficult times.
“I actually created it because I was a worried mom myself,” said Tiffany Puetz, a busy mother of six. She just launched a new Facebook group called "Stimulus Check 20-20 Chat."
“I knew that people needed an outlet, a resource to go to not just to vent but to communicate with other people who maybe had answers," she said.
The group has five moderators who are all tax professionals, dedicated to understanding the stimulus benefits and other initiatives that exist to help people who took a financial hit because of COVID-19. “The response has been unbelievable,” said Puetz. “They are chatting about their frustrations, their stresses. They come to us day and night. Me and my 5 moderators are working around the clock answering questions, finding answers, talking to tax professionals."
Puetz says it's stunning to see all the varied offerings out there trying to help people right now. And she takes great pride in making those connections. “There is really so much out there, and some people have no clue what your own state is willing to do for you,” said Puetz. “We have resources for food banks in every state, resources for people who have questions about unemployment, and we have resources for people who need rental assistance.”
She hopes the group continues to grow, not only with people who need help but those who have help to offer. You can find the group HERE.