PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The extreme winter weather that's blasting much of the country is affecting COVID-19 vaccine distribution here in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the winter storms have delayed this week’s delivery of vaccine doses to our state.

Because of the delay, some local health departments told ADHS they've had to cancel appointments over the next two days.

Right now, ADHS says it appears there are enough Pfizer doses available for state vaccination sites and other sites administering Pfizer to maintain operations without interruption.

ADHS officials say they'll remain in regular contact with federal and local partners to monitor this situation.