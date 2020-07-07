PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There's some bad news for people on unemployment in Arizona. The CARES Act ends six days early compared to some other states. An attorney said it’s all based on a technicality and timing of payments. Unemployment weeks in Arizona end on Saturdays.

"The way the law is written, the excess unemployment people have been receiving ends on or before July 31," said Jaburg and Wilk Employment Attorney, Alejandro Perez. "So, in states like here in Arizona, because the week ends on July 25, the week ends on a Saturday, what that means and the way the law is written, saying they will not pay after the 31st of July, it means the following Saturday would be Aug. 1, which means Arizona would not pay that last week of unemployment."

Arizonans like Stephanie Zeman say federal money from the CARES Act has helped out a lot.

"Everything has gone down the tube because of this pandemic," said Zeman. "Every penny we make can help, and we need this money just as much as anyone else."

Arizona Department of Economic Security sent us this statement saying,

"The U.S. Department of Labor states that Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is available for 'weeks of unemployment ending on or before July 31, 2020. […] Accordingly, in states where the week of unemployment ends on a Saturday, the last week that FPUC is payable is the week ending July 25, 2020.' At this time, the federal government has not changed or extended the unemployment programs created under the CARES Act. If FPUC or any of the unemployment programs under the CARES Act are updated or extended, DES will act accordingly."

"I believe this was just an error when we pass laws quickly," said Perez.

"It's not fair at all," said Zeman. "Honestly, in my own terms, I think it's a rip off because there are people working two, three jobs trying to cover what they can cover."