PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are reports that extra doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been found in some vials and federal health officials are allowing health care workers to use every dose possible.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday night it had received word that some vials had extra product after the five doses used. Some health care workers said there was an extra one or two doses in the vials. The agency said it has worked with Pfizer and "given the public health emergency," it's allowing workers to use every dose possible, meaning there could be a sixth or even a seventh dose in the vials. The FDA did warn, though, that only full doses should be given to patients and that extra vaccine shouldn't be pooled from multiple vials to create a full dose.

The FDA is aware that some vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 Vaccine have contained extra product after five doses are obtained. The agency is working with Pfizer to determine the best path forward, and will share additional updates as we have them. https://t.co/0jiiyEmug7 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 17, 2020

Arizona's Family reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services late Wednesday night about the guidance of the FDA and we are waiting to hear back. The state received 47,000 doses of the vaccine this week so if there are two extra doses in the vials, that could expand to nearly 66,000 doses.

Gov. Ducey urges Arizonans to get COVID-19 vaccine when available The governor announced a new 15 million dollars in additional funding for public health emergency needs, which will help replenish the emergency fund for AZDHS and continue the fight against COVID-19.

People in the U.S. started to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and on Tuesday, the first Arizonan to get it was a Word War II veteran. On Wednesday, Dr. Cara Christ, the head of AZDHS and several other frontline workers were given the vaccine shots. Health care workers and those in long-term care facilities are first in line to get the vaccine. There will be two sites on Thursday for those who qualify.