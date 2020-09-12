PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, The Lost Wages Assistance program has ended for Arizonans.

The program provided an extra $300 in unemployment benefits every week. Starting Monday, people will only receive state benefits of up to $240 weekly.

Another 884,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week America's jobs recovery might have hit a roadblock, as the number of workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits was unchanged between last week and the one prior.

For people like Tamara Hieronymus, age 59, the news is devastating.

"We can't hold on very much longer. It is going to become very, very difficult," said Hieronymus.

Hieronymus said she was laid off in March because of the pandemic. Six months later, she is still out of work and relying on unemployment benefits.

"I am very financially responsible. I don't carry debt or anything, but I still have monthly living expenses," said Hieronymus.

Meantime, negotiations continue on Capitol Hill. Congress failed to pass the latest coronavirus relief bill on Thursday.

"I am very sad they can't put partisan politics aside and come together for the people who are truly hurting by no fault of our own. We didn't do anything to lose our jobs," said Hieronymus.

Garrick Taylor, Vice President of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said it's crucial Congress passes another relief bill. Taylor said if Congress doesn't act, the state could try to replenish Arizona's unemployment trust fund. However, that fund is also running low, according to Taylor and DES.

"States like Arizona will have to take a loan from the federal government to ensure that payments go out," said Taylor.