PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From financial to health issues, Arizona families are under immense stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. More time at home and schools going virtual have complicated home life for so many.

"Every way that we can measure it, and no matter what population we measure for, there are stark increases in depression and anxiety," said Michael Klinkner, a licensed clinical social worker for Evolve Counseling & Behavioral Health Services.

"We saw our calls go up double digits. That means these kids were having to call for themselves," said Daphne Young, the chief communications officer with Childhelp.

Arizona's Family asked two experts to weigh in. Young says her advice if you are a struggling parent is to remember that it's important to accept what's going on as unnatural and tough. Acknowledge that, and know it's not going to be like this forever, she says.

"Folks should give each other breaks," Young said. "We're seeing a lot of teens calling in, who are struggling with parents and they're fighting over politics and they're fighting over homework. And it's like if everybody could stand back and give each other a little bit of room, a little chance to mess up once in awhile, to say the wrong thing and forgive one another, I think that's huge."

Childhelp has an option so people can text experts with the group. That can be helpful for kids in a crisis.

"Because we're getting these kids calling for themselves saying, 'School was my safe place. What do I do now?' And texting back and forth is really safe if you've got a parent in another room with thin walls and you're afraid," Young said.

Klinkner suggests parents should talk with others to cope, which may help you decide if you need to seek professional help. Even if it's through Zoom, getting to vent can sometimes cut through those problems, he said.

"We always tell parents, 'You have to be the calmest person in the room,'" Klinkler said, "which is asking a lot sometimes. It is OK to take a timeout. It is OK to walk away. It is OK to let your kid know, 'I love you, I'm frustrated.'"

If you notice a change in your child's behavior, Klinkler says it's important to address the underlying emotions. Sometimes they are acting out in fear, sadness, etc.

You can reach out to Childhelp on it's National Child Abuse Hotline for resources. It's confidential and open 24/7 at (1-800) 4-A-CHILD.