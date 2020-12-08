PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The concern is shifting toward staffing as COVID cases rise along with hospitalizations. Arizona's Family spoke with a traveling nurse and experts who said they're concerned we won't see the same help this winter as we saw during the summertime surge.
"I'm from Hickman, Nebraska," said Amy Pelc, who's a traveling nurse. Pelc is traveling across the country to help Chandler Regional Medical Center at the start of the New Year. "I work at a trauma center right now; it's just been crazy, crazy, crazy," said Pelc. "Treating people in the hallway just waiting for beds."
The PCU nurse comes at a time when staffing is badly needed in our hospitals. Former state health director Will Humble said we're in a humanitarian crisis in the making. Doctors will have to make tough decisions as a rise in COVID cases jam packs hospitals without having enough staff or resources to care for all the patients.
"When you start using crisis standards of care, life and death decisions," Humble said. "Triaging patients, deciding who gets care and who doesn't, I at least think you have to call that a humanitarian crisis."
During our summertime surge, traveling nurses flocked to Arizona, but the Arizona Nurses Association CEO isn't expecting the same amount of help this winter.
"I think it's going to be more and more difficult to find nurses," said CEO Dawna Cato. "We are going to be fighting the other states for those resources."