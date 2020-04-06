MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In the midst of a pandemic, the safest place to be is at home. But while in isolation, experts warn there are still dangers lurking behind the computer screen.
"These predators are in quarantine too, so there are a lot of predators online now, then there would have been pre-quarantine," said Det. Scott Pietrzak with the Mesa Police Department.
Pietrzak said now more than ever it is important to monitor what your children are doing on their phones and devices.
"They need to get in their kids' business, do spot checks on their phones, know who they are talking to, know what kind of social media apps they are using," said Pietrzak.
He recommends having an open conversation with children about how to stay safe and turning on parental settings on devices and apps. Another key safety feature is turning off location services to prevent people from seeing your child's location.
"You are going to save yourself a lot of heartache and a lot of troubles if you go in there and set them the right way," said Pietrzak.