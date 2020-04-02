SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's supposed to be an exciting time for Samantha and Grant Stonerook of Scottsdale, who are expecting their first baby. But the coronavirus crisis has put a definite damper on the pregnancy experience.
"I recently went to my OB for my 20 week ultrasound, and I was quite terrified," said Stonerook. "The second I walked in the door I was given a mask. I was asked multiple questions. 'Do you have cough? Have you traveled?' It felt very isolating."
Pregnant women across the country are facing an increased level of stress and anxiety, as they juggle concerns about going to the hospital to deliver their baby, at a time when hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Sharon Thompson runs Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology. She said that pregnant women can take comfort in knowing that moms going into labor will not be anywhere near patients with coronavirus symptoms.
"Labor and delivery units are separate," said Thompson. "Pregnant women have a separate triage area, so they are not in the ER with all the folks coming in with fever and cough and flu symptoms. They're in a separate space."
"The good news I've been able to give my patients is, unlike the previous pandemic, H1N1, we don't see any increased risk of severe disease in pregnant women with this virus, and that is very significant."
Thompson said, however, that many new mothers are being sent home from the hospital a little sooner, as a precaution. It's a way to keep them safe and open up a bed if the hospital needs to do so.
"There's definitely a lot of fear," said Stonerook. "We certainly are trying to have our own strong faith. "We're faced with this regardless, so definitely trying to stay strong for this."
The coronavirus crisis has also taken away much of the fun of being pregnant, Stonerook said. There are no baby showers taking place, no way to go out and shop for baby clothes and a crib, and baby boot camps have been cancelled.
Dr. Thompson said that different hospitals have different rules right now about whether mothers can have a family member in the delivery room. It is best to call your hospital before going into labor to ask what their current policy is on having a partner/spouse/family member in the room with you.