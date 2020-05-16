PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 has impacted dozens of things including schools, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, concerts, and more. One of the biggest impacts of coronavirus has been loss of jobs or reduced income, causing some people to be unable to pay their rent.

Governor Ducey issued an executive order that would delay evictions for renters during the COVID-19 pandemic on March 24. It would stop landlords from evicting renters who are in quarantine or facing economic hardship such as losing a job or source of income because of the pandemic. The order is in effect for 120 days from March 24.

“Nobody should be forced out of their home because of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “This order is about protecting public health and providing relief to families impacted by this virus — whether through sickness or economic hardship. This is the right thing to do to support Arizona families during their time of need and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Hundreds of Arizonans have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, making it hard on families to purchase essential items including food and pay rent.

There have been 67 Motions to Compel in Maricopa County that tenants have claimed to be because of COVID according to Maricopa County.

A majority of landlords have allowed for breaks on payments for rent due to the pandemic. However, some haven't.

According to Maricopa County, here are the current steps in place for an eviction:

Tenant doesn't pay Landlord provides a 5-day notice Landlord files for eviction suit in court Process server delivers "Summons and Complaint" to tenant Court hearing about a week later. Judge will rule for landlord or tenant Tenant has a certain time period to move out or pay If they pay, landlord pay let them stay If they don't pay, they need to move If they don't pay and don't move, the "Constable comes with a Writ of Restitution" which locks them out of the property Tenant claims COVID Constable takes Writ back to court Landlord can drop it and let the tenant stay Landlord may miles a "Motion to Compel enforcement of the Writ to get the tenant out" Court rules on Motion to Compel and judge rules to grant or deny

"We don’t know how many cases there may be where the tenant claimed COVID but there was no Motion to Compel, because those cases do not come back to court (at least - not now. Landlords may refile once the Gov’s order expires in late July."

If the tenants stay in the property either with or without a Motions to Compel, the rent for the property will still be due for all that time.