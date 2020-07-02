PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of Arizonans could be at risk of eviction as an executive order protecting renters during the coronavirus pandemic expires on July 22.

"Nobody should be forced out of their home because of COVID-19," said Gov. Dougo Ducey when the executive order delaying evictions was first rolled out.

But as the pandemic has worsened in Arizona, the governor's office wouldn't say if they're considering extending the executive order.

"Our office is working closely with groups including constables, community legal services, the courts, local governments, partner agencies and more to determine any additional actions that may be needed following the order's expiration," said Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for Gov. Ducey.

The main issue for tenants who've suffered a job loss because of COVID-19 is that while the governor's executive order has delayed eviction, rent continues to pile up.

"So unless a tenant is able to get back on their feet with respect to employment and catch up on rental payments, there's not really a lot of great solutions short of government stimulus," said Benjamin Gottlieb, a Phoenix real estate attorney.

There is rental assistance currently available from the state, but critics say it isn't getting to renters fast enough and that the application process is often difficult.

"Arizona has almost $127 million already available or could soon be dedicated toward rental assistance. To my knowledge, just over a million of that has been deployed. And that really is the problem," said Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, president of the Arizona Multihousing Association.

Meanwhile, Ptak says the governor's office is "continuing to focus on getting assistance to all those impacted by COVID-19," including $2 billion in unemployment assistance since April.