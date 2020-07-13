PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An ER doctor paints a scary picture for staff and patients in Valley hospitals.

Dr. Arya Chowdhury is an independent contractor, so she works at several hospitals in the Phoenix metro.

"The hospital is not able to handle what's going on right now," said Chowdhury. "We're trying, but it's difficult. If the infection continues to climb at this rate, I don't believe we're going to be able to take care of even more patients."

Dr. Chowdhury says hospitals are so full that she sometimes has to treat patients in ER waiting rooms.

"Because of the limitation on resources and particularly the staff, the hospital capacity, I don't believe these patients are actually getting the best care possible for them because we are in a pandemic and because of the situation at hand," said Chowdhury.

Phoenix nurse diagnosed with rare brain cancer while on COVID-19 frontlines Ian Youngblood went to the emergency room, where he later found out he had stage IV Glioblastoma.

She's also seeing lots of staff out sick.

"We're seeing a lot more coronavirus patients, and even though we're trying our best to use protective gear, we're all getting infected," said Chowdhury.

Even wearing PPE, she says nurses and technicians are most at risk.

"They're the ones that are in there several hours, even after a physician evaluates them, so they have longer amounts of time they're spending with the patient, so eventually they're going to get it," said Chowdhury. "It's inevitable."

She said the best way to control this is to wear masks, wash your hands and stay away from large crowds.