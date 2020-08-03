PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona doctor has some encouraging news to share when it comes to the pandemic's impact on our hospitals.

Emergency room physician Arya Chowdhury works in several hospitals in the Phoenix metro and says fewer patients are coming in with severe coronavirus symptoms.

"It makes me absolutely just really happy actually to see the trend in Arizona where I live, where I work, where my family is, it's decreasing," said Chowdhury.

Dr.Chowdhury feels hopeful about Arizona's future.

"It's an entirely different picture altogether, so I'm cautiously optimistic. So although I believe things are improving and I'm seeing it, I also know that it doesn't take much to go back to the way it was, so I just feel like we have to be very careful," said Chowdhury.

She credits more people taking social distancing seriously and wearing masks. "Everyone knows somebody who has this infection, so it's more real for everybody," said Chowdhury.

When we asked hospitals how they're doing, Valleywise Health said its numbers are down, and hospitals have hit a plateau, but it would not say things are a lot better. That's why Chowdhury says we need to be cautious moving forward.

"It's significantly less than where we were four weeks ago, but I also feel like we're kind of just sort of coming off the wave, so it can honestly go either way depending on what choices we're making," said Chowdhury.

A spokesperson for the Governor's Office said they know they can't let up. They're looking at data and plan to have more info later this week.