CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The entire football team at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek has been put under quarantine for at least 14 days.
A spokesperson for the district confirmed that the quarantine of the 50 players came after four people, including two football players, tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent out to parents, the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) said that the number of coronavirus cases on campus meet the Maricopa County Health Department's criteria for an outbreak. The letter states that the county health department is working with administrators at the school to identify people who are ill to prevent further spread of the virus.
The county's criteria states there is an outbreak if there are two or more laboratory confirmed cases in students, children in care, residents or staff who do not share a household within the same 14-day period. The county says there are currently five schools that meet this criteria.
The high school's football game is supposed to be played Friday against Combs High School.
"Things were just humming along and it looked like a regular school day, except everyone had on a mask," said Debbi Burdick, the Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent.
Just two weeks ago, teachers at Cactus Shadows High School held a 'sick out," delaying the start of in-person learning, over fears of an outbreak. Teachers were concerned about class sizes and not having enough cleaning supplies.
The letter sent out from Superintendent Debbi Burdick reads, in part:
The Cave Creek Unified School District considers the health and well-being of our students and staff to be of the utmost importance. It is with that in mind that this letter is being sent home for your information. Yesterday, September 28, 2020, we were alerted that a Cactus Shadows High School student tested positive for Coronavirus 2019 (COVID 19). The student last attended school on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Today, we were notified that another student tested positive. This student was also in school last Friday, September 25, 2020. Both students are currently isolated and will not return until cleared for school attendance. Any students or staff who may have been exposed have already been notified by the school and will quarantine for 14 days. Cleaning and disinfecting of any exposed locations will be completed.For now, please continue to observe your child/children over the next few days for any of the common symptoms of the Coronavirus.