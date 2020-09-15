MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) – During the month of September, Arizona’s Family is teaming up with several Valley agencies to ‘End Hunger Now’.
All month long, you can make food or monetary donations at any Safeway or Albertsons location.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for help is extreme. Danielle McMahon with St. Vincent de Paul said times are tough for people in the community, and for non-profit organizations. “The pandemic kind of hit us hard about six months ago and now it really kind of turned our operation upside down,” she said. “We had to send 95% of our workforce home so that we could make sure our volunteers, our staff and all of our guests could stay safe and healthy.”
The pandemic has forced the organization to focus on virtual volunteering. “You know, from making face masks, to running virtual drives, for running driveway food drives, we’ve really had to get creative and the community is getting creative with us and they’re jumping on board to kind of all of these new ways of giving, it’s been a lot of fun actually,” McMahon said.
The ‘End Hunger Now’ campaign is a major help for St. Vincent de Paul and other non-profit organizations.
“The ‘End Hunger Now’ campaign with Safeway and Albertsons is going to be a huge help to our food bank,” she said. “People still need to get fed and people are still calling us to help them meet their needs and their homes to feed their family. So the ‘End Hunger Now’ campaign is going to allow us to keep doing that; it’s going to help us keep that stream of food coming and keep it going out to people’s homes.”