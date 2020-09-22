TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Different organizations representing the live events industry in Arizona are trying to raise awareness for how the pandemic has impacted their industry. Around 150 industry volunteers set up dozens of chairs in Tempe Beach Park Tuesday. Each chair represents someone in the industry impacted by COVID-19. The idea was to set up this "empty" event to visually show how the pandemic has basically shut down much of the industry.

The live events industry in Arizona was one of the first to shut down due to the pandemic, and it will likely be one of the last to return. Even when the industry does reopen, it won't happen overnight. "Live events have to be booked in advance. If they are concerts, you have to have time to book an artist. You have to be able to sell tickets. If it's a party or a wedding, those things take time, planned months or years in advance. So once people say reopened, there are still no live events to go back to," said David Cruse, the vice president of the Arizona Live Events Coalition.

The industry shutting its doors impacts more people than you think: live event staff, caterers, florists and even the farmers who sell flowers for weddings. Around 12 million jobs depend on live events and together the industry adds nearly one trillion dollars to the U.S. economy.

Now activists are calling on the government to extend pandemic unemployment assistance to help stabilize the industry and help live events workers. "So far it's been a bipartisan failure to help the small business and live events industry. So we are looking for a bipartisan solution," Cruse said.

Without help, parts of the industry may never recover. Cruse said some small music venues are in danger of closing forever. "If we don't get help now, we are not going to have a live events industry when all of this pandemic is over," said Kelsey Rausch, a volunteer at the event.