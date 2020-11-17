SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even if you don't want the COVID-19 vaccine, your employer might ask you to get it. Your company can even require it, according to a Scottsdale attorney.
"If your employer requires it, and you don't do it, then it is likely you'll lose your job," said Attorney Logan Elia with Rose Law Group.
Companies coming out with COVID-19 vaccines have said early studies show few side effects.
Arizona's Family spoke with people in Scottsdale, and not everyone was convinced. Elia said you might see companies require the vaccine based on what kind of business it is.
"My brother is a doctor, and his practice requires him to take flu vaccines, but it's unusual, for example, for lawyers to be required to take vaccines," said Elia. He said there are some exceptions.
"Employees who have either a genuinely held religious objection to receiving vaccines or some underlying health condition that would make it impossible to take the vaccine can receive a reasonable accommodation," said Elia.
The attorney said he does not want to see businesses intervene with employee health decisions. It could also be risky for companies.
"For example, if anything were to go wrong with the vaccine and someone were to become ill, if their employer had forced them to take the vaccine, then the illness would be a worker's compensation issue, where it wouldn't have been if they would have got it on their own," said Elia.