MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A worker at a Fry's Food store in Mesa is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to Pam Giannonatti with Kroger Corporate, which owns Fry's Food stores, the associate worked at the store at Alma School Road and Main Street. The patient last worked at the store on March 22. The person, who has not been identified, is receiving medical care.

Giannonatti said the store worked closely with state and local health experts and followed all the sanitation and cleaning procedures. The store remains open.

"We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organization," Giannonatti said in an email.