PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Doug Ducey put the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services in charge of the state's coronavirus response, and some of the state's emergency managers are not happy about it.

On Thursday, the director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management resigned. In her resignation letter to the Governor, Wendy Smith-Reeve wrote, "It has become clear that my role is being addressed by the Governor's staff and ADHS, which means my presence and function is duplicative. That is not healthy for the Team who are working tirelessly on this event. The directives from the Governor's office have been to work completely outside of the State Emergency Response and Recovery Plan that the Governor acknowledged and directed the state enterprise to follow when signing Executive Order 2017-06."

Smith-Reeve was referring to the state's emergency response and recovery plan, which was published in November. It details how to respond to disasters, from wildfires to drought, terrorism to infectious diseases.

On Sunday, someone from ASU's Center for Emergency Management and Homeland Security Tweeted, "#COVID19 will be remembered as a generation-defining crisis & as the most politicized disaster in US history. The sidelining of FEMA, circumvention of established processes in emergency management/NIMS, are contributing significantly to inadequate preparedness and response."

"It might be tempting to say that this is a public health crisis and treated like that. I think my colleague who wrote that was pointing out that you still want to follow the standard disaster management system that we have," said Brian Gerber, who is the director of ASU's CEMHS.

Gerber did not criticize Ducey but acknowledges that the Governor has not followed the emergency management playbook.