GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A dog is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick actions of a Glendale police officer.
The pup somehow fell into a canal on Tuesday morning. A police officer saw the dog in the canal and pulled the beloved animal to safety. Glendale firefighters arrived and calmed the dog down after the scary experience. They then got the pup to their nearby fire station. The dog was then given some food, water and a little TLC from the crew. Police then took the pooch to the Homeless Animals Rescue Team, a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps lost family pets and homeless dogs.