ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A senior corrections officer at the Eloy Detention Center has died, potentially due to COVID-19-related issues, according to a spokesperson from the company that manages the detention center.

The Eloy Detention Center is a private prison located in Eloy, in Pinal County, and is owned and operated by CoreCivic, formerly the Corrections Corporation of America, under contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The corrections officer died on Sunday, June 14. He had last worked at the facility on June 7.

"We are deeply saddened to share that on Sunday, June 14, a member of the CoreCivic family who worked at our Eloy Detention Center as a Senior Correctional Officer has passed away due to potential COVID-19 related issues,"reads a statement from Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs manager for CoreCivic. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, the employee's name is not being released at this time. Our hearts go out to our employee’s employee’s loved ones, and we pray for their peace and comfort," she said.

"Our Critical Incident Stress Management Team is prepared to support our Eloy Detention Center employees. This team includes crisis management experts and grief counselors," continued Gustin. "We also want to honor our employee's work to keep those in our care and our communities safe and healthy. Those efforts have never been more critical than during this unprecedented pandemic. We are eternally grateful for his dedication, service and selflessness."

More information about CoreCivic’s response to COVID-19 in available online.

The news of the death comes as coronavirus cases in our state are soaring. State health officials reported more than 1,100 new cases in Arizona Monday alone. That brings the statewide total to more than 36,000 cases.

Government watchdog to investigate multiple Homeland Security agencies for coronavirus response The Department of Homeland Security inspector general is undertaking two new investigations into the department's response to the coronavirus outbreak due to concerns that federal agencies mismanaged the pandemic.

In April, a group of 26 senators called for the inspector general to immediately review concerns over conditions in ICE detention facilities, asking for site visits to determine whether the facilities were sufficiently addressing the threat of Covid-19 to migrants and staff.

First ICE detainee dies from coronavirus A 57-year-old man from El Salvador became the first person to die from coronavirus while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, a senior immigration official told CNN on Wednesday.

"Not only are detainees at higher risk because they are in such close proximity to others, people in detention and incarceration are more likely to have other preexisting health conditions, which places them at even higher risk for mortality from the virus," the senators wrote in a letter to the inspector general.