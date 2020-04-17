EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Walgreens in El Mirage will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

Walgreens store 6428, which will be the only Walgreens location in Maricopa County to do drive-thru coronavirus testing, is located at 15385 N. Dysart Road, on the southeast corner of Dysart and Greenway roads. With the test Walgreens will be using, Abbott Laboratories' ID NOW, patients will have their results in about 24 hours, according to a Facebook post by the El Mirage Police Department Friday morning.

The tests are by appointment only, and you must do an online health assessment to be eligible. The priorities for testing were established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The test is free for patients meeting the CDC's criteria.

A Tucson Walgreens (10315 E. Broadway Blvd.) will have the drive-thru COVID-19 testing, as well.

The El Mirage and Tucson stores are among 15 Walgreens locations in seven states selected for drive-thru testing.

The chain said last week that the locations were being chosen for select hot spot markets with increasing rates of COVID-19 cases. It expects to be able to test up to 3,000 people a day across the new sites.

Walgreens is doing the testing in conjunction with PWNHealth providers and will share your information with them "to authorize a COVID-19 test lab order and contact patients with results." The company also will share results, both positive and negative, with public health officials.

Abbott's ID NOW test was approved for emergency by the Food and Drug Administration late last month. The technology behind the test looks for genes that are present in the coronavirus, similar to PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests already on the market.

“The City of El Mirage is grateful to work with our community partners at Walgreens during this unprecedented time,” Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said. “This is a meaningful step towards keeping our community safe and healthy, and I am pleased that our City is working to expand opportunities for testing. I hope this opportunity will significantly help communities throughout the Valley overcome the health crisis we are facing.”

The El Mirage Police Department posted a diagram explaining how traffic will flow at the Walgreens. There will only be one entrance off of Greenway Road just east of Dysart Road. Cars will drive through the parking lot west, south, and then east to the prescreening area. Patients who pass the prescreen, meaning they probably don’t have COVID-19, will leave the line through the neighboring parking lot.

If you fail the prescreen, which means you might have COVID-19, you’ll drive around the corner to the swabbing area.

“Please follow this mapping process as it will eliminate any traffic concerns and keep everyone safe in the immediate area,” the El Mirage Police Department said.