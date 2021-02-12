CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Believe it or not, concerts are making a comeback.
Starting Friday night, EDM will take over Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler. It's called Relentless Beats, a fitting name for a company that's doing what most can't during this pandemic and that's put on a show.
"I'm here to serve people that support Relentless Beats and those people who love 'electronica,' and we've got a really devout group in Arizona," said Relentless Beats Founder Thomas Turner.
While many event organizers threw up their hands in the face of COVID-19 restrictions, Turner started experimenting with outdoor venues. First, with drive-in concerts and now what he calls a "pod concert experience."
"The pod is a space that is 10x10 with a rail with you and a group up to eight people. You will be socially distanced from other groups of eight people with your own bathrooms," said Turner. "And the ability to stay away from everyone else and catch a concert."
Relentless Beats held a series of socially distanced concerts for five consecutive weeks in 2020. They stopped in November when COVID-19 cases started to rise statewide and the temperatures started to drop.
"We are dealing with sold-out shows and really happy fans," said Turner.
That's why they're bringing it back at Rawhide starting on Friday night and Saturday night with hopes to continue a novel concert experience in a COVID-19-era.
"I'm really glad to be a part of the whole thing," said Turner.