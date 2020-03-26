PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Some economic relief could be coming for those Arizona workers hit hardest by the coronavirus.
Congress is poised to approve a massive $2 trillion economic stimulus package that temporarily adds an extra $600 a week to unemployment benefits.
The added money raises unemployment pay in Arizona to $840 for the next four months. Currently, Arizona's unemployment insurance ranks among the lowest states in the country with payments capped at $240 a week.
Gov. Doug Ducey has been saying that an economic plan to deal with the economic fall from COVID-19 is coming. He hasn't yet released details of what he's called his "Economic Protection Plan."
Over an eight day period starting last week, more than 52,000 Arizona workers filed for unemployment, according to the Economic Department of Security. The high number of worker filing initially crashed the DES website and jammed phone lines.
The number of applications submitted in Arizona during the week ending on March 21st rose to 29,268, an increase of 661.4% from the number of applications submitted the previous week and an increase of 760.3% from the number of applications submitted the same week last year. The number of claims filed represents 1% of the total workforce of Arizona that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program. Arizona contributed to a national increase in the seasonally-adjusted number of claims of 1052.9% over the previous week.
It took Larry Coleman, who was just laid off, nearly two days to file. And that he said only added to his frustrating situation. "You're unemployed and then everything with this coronavirus you need your money and it's like there's just nobody there to get a hold of," he said.
Nationwide, about 3.3 million people filed for unemployment last week. On Thursday, the state halted its daily updates and said it will release unemployment claims on Monday.