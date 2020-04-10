PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- After weeks of social distancing and a “stay at home” order in effect for weeks to come, the mental stress of dealing with every aspect of this pandemic is taking its toll.

East Valley therapist Dr. Travis Webb said there are several key factors that are likely going to lead to more suicides, and he wants families to know what to do if their own mental health, or their loved ones, starts declining.

He’s prepared for tough days ahead. “I think it’s anticipated that we will see a surge in suicides, but we’re just on the early cusp of that right now,” said Dr. Webb.

Webb is seeing four major areas of concern that people are having a hard time coping with right now: money, health, isolation, and family. “One of the things that COVID-19 is creating is a lot of stress around money. People who aren’t working. Anytime that stress with the ability to provide is present, we are going to see a lot of mental health issues,” he said.

On Thursday, a 72-year-old Buckeye man shot and killed his wife of 49 years. According to court paperwork, he told officers he did it because the couple had health and financial problems, and the street of not being able to leave the house during this pandemic was getting to him.

Dr. Webb said the best way to immediately cope with overwhelming thoughts yourself is to take deep breaths and get fresh air by going on a walk or a jog.

But he said it’s important to know how to help your siblings, parents, friends or loved ones if they’re feeling suicidal too.

“Number one: just validate them. Let them know what you’re feeling is absolutely okay,” he said. “Sit with them, hug them, hold them. Tell them you love them. This is the stuff that regulates the emotional brain that’s distressing so much.” Dr. Webb also said it’s important to remind yourself that this won’t last forever and we will get through this.

If you’re struggling and need somebody to talk to, the Crisis Response Network is available 24/7 at 1-800-631-1314.