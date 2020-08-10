MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As working parents now juggle the additional job of managing online homeschooling, one east Valley group of moms and dads are leaning on each other for support. What they're doing in their neighborhood might work for you in yours too!

“My goal is to give my "mom school" parent the same experience as if they're my own children,” said Dena Barto, a stay-at-home mom now helping another family manage online school. She said it was as simple as answering the call on Facebook to step up and join a co-op of parents helping other working parents in the neighborhood.

“It's a really difficult thing to be in two places at one time, and so I thought you know I'm already doing this with my kids, I'm already home with my children, I can take on a couple more pretty easily,” said Barto.

School safety group concerned confusion on benchmarks may lead to COVID-19 spread Del del Palacio, board member for the Tolleson Union High School District, said the state’s plan for opening schools ignores shortages in school staff and PPE.

She has her three girls virtually learning alongside two other little girls from their same school. “My kids get built-in play friends we're having a lot of fun, we're on top of all of our assignments, nothing's been late or missing, and we're doing really well. I think you know you just have to give yourself a ton of grace.”

The Eastmark Education Homecare co-op was set up to give working parents a little flexibility and some options for their students. Dena says other families might consider using this as a model for what might work in their neighborhood.

“If you're struggling as a working parent, you know, attempt to find a stay at home parent or even, you know, there is elderly people in the community, maybe a college student, that might be able to do it. There's a range of people that might be able to help out.”

This co-op of parents does charge $5 an hour per child, but there are all kinds of models out there. It's just about finding or creating one that works for you!