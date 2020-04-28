GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The East Valley Chamber of Commerce Alliance, which represents 5,000 business owners, wants Governor Doug Ducey to know they have created a plan to reopen the economy.
“Businesses are really caught in this big pause, which is, I don’t know when I have to pull the trigger to close permanently,” said legislative chair, Kathy Tilque.
The phase-in approach is a three-step process:
Phase 1: Starting on May 15, 50 percent of employees would be able to return to work, including retail. Hair salons and restaurants, by appointment or reservation only.
Phase 2: On June 1, daycare and larger venues can reopen but on a limited capacity.
Phase 3: By June 15, businesses can bring back 100 percent of their employees, and all businesses can open back up.
Anne Gill, President of the Tempe Chamber of Commerce, said the situation is getting really bad for some owners.
“Less than 30 to 40 percent have less than two months operating capital, and I would think about 24 percent would be out of business in less than 30 days,” said Gill.
The alliance wants the governor to know that each phase-in will be with the public’s safety in mind.
“If you don’t have consumer confidence, it doesn’t do any good to have your business open,” said Tilque.