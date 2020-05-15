PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - 55 days. That's how long a young, healthy Valley doctor spent in the hospital fighting the virus. That's nearly two months! Thanks to an aggressive medical team, and a determined spirit, he's beaten the odds and is back home with his family.
“This is the first day of the rest of my life,” said Karl Viddall, finally reunited with his wife and children. “You know it's hard to believe that this actually happened to me.”
Viddall is a healthy 46-year-old family physician, married with three children. Not the person you'd expect to be hit so hard by COVID-19. Despite all of that, he quickly became one of the sickest COVID-19 patients in the country shortly after returning home from a trip abroad.
“He was facing nearly 100% mortality within 24 to 48 hours,” said Dr. Raed Suyyagh.
Viddall spent 34 days on a ventilator, 28 days in a medically induced coma and 16 days on ECMO.
“Essentially, it is acting as an artificial lung,” said Dr. Ross Bremner. “This technology is really for the sickest of the sick and about half the patients that go on ECMO will not survive.”
Viddall and his medical team never quit fighting despite multiple COVID-19 complications, including bleeding in his lungs, numerous blood clots and air leaking from his lungs. Viddall is remarkable, now breathing and standing all on his own.
“I'm so thankful for everything that they've done for me,” said Viddall. “They gave me a second chance to be a father, a husband.”
His wife also got sick and was quarantined with their three children while keeping track of Viddall's health, doing all she could to keep hope alive.
“She's my superhero. I love you, Elisa. Thank you,” said Viddall.
“It's really remarkable to see such outcomes, especially at a time when hope is easily lost,” said Dr. Suyyagh.
“Celebrating your recovery and cure from COVID is a big thing for us,” said Dr. Bremner. “It gives us meaning for all we do and it makes those long nights and risking exposing ourselves and our families to the COVID virus all worthwhile.”
Viddall is grateful.
“If it wasn't for this team, you know I might not be here,” said Viddall. As for what's next, “just to see my family my kids. It, it's been 55 days. I miss them.”