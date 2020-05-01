PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As a lot of stay-at-home orders are being lifted across the country, the return to work presents a real problem for working parents who rely on child care or summer camps.

Dysart Unified School District didn't miss a beat extending its spring break camp through this time of school closures.

Arizona child care options expand when parents enter workforce Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, says her organization is prepared to help.

"Our nurses ask a list of questions and then we do temperature checks," said John Williams, director of community education for Dysart Unified School District. "We follow social distancing guidelines; we have kids spread out and we have a formal disinfecting/sanitizing process."

Williams says it's working so well that the district plans to replicate this model with summer camp though this year's camp will look a little different than years past.

There is a strict nine-to-one student-staff ratio and each site will be capped at 70 students. There won't be any field trips, at least in the month of June. Students must bring their own lunch and all staffers will be wearing masks.

+2 AZ superintendent planning around pandemic to get kids back in class for new school year “We want to do everything we can to get our kids back in the classrooms in a safe way,” said Hoffman.

"Our feeling is if we can take those preventive measures, if we follow health officials, our governor's recommendations, if we follow the directive of our leaders here at Dysart, then we can keep people safe and mitigate as much as we can," said Williams. "This is for those families that absolutely need this service and are looking for something for their kids. They think, 'I have to go to work, I need an environment I can trust' and we feel like we are providing that as best we can for those families."

The camp is open to everyone. You do not need to be enrolled in the district. Camp costs and $150, depending on your student's age and runs weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chandler Unified has a similar program but most districts are still evaluating the ever-changing circumstances, trying to respond to the needs of the families they serve