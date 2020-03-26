HomeSmart, a home real estate company, donated $23,000 to a few Phoenix-area small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona small businesses and restaurants struggling to stay alive got a little boost from HomeSmart, which was a true act of kindness. Broker Bobby Lieb donated over $20,000 from HomeSmart Charities to Bobby-Q, Miracle Mile Deli and a local Subway franchise.

During hard times, Arizona small businesses gifted with $20K by HomeSmart

Laura Hogan, with Bobby-Q, is so grateful for this generosity right now. "This money's gonna help us keep jobs for employees, and keep people working, and keeping the chefs."

Hogan added that this is Bobby-Q's busiest time of the year, as is the case for most Valley businesses in the spring. "We're used to going through some high volume numbers. March is our busiest month of the year, so it's hit restaurants really really hard," she said.

Lieb, a former night club owner in Phoenix, knows the struggle these owners are dealing with right now and wanted to help in any way he could. "I was in the business for a long time, and the restaurant bar business means a lot to me, and that to me was, I just don't wanna see these guys go."

 

