During hard times, Arizona small businesses gifted with $20K by HomeSmart

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona small businesses and restaurants struggling to stay alive got a little boost from HomeSmart, which was a true act of kindness. Broker Bobby Lieb donated over $20,000 from HomeSmart Charities to Bobby-Q, Miracle Mile Deli and a local Subway franchise.

Laura Hogan, with Bobby-Q, is so grateful for this generosity right now. "This money's gonna help us keep jobs for employees, and keep people working, and keeping the chefs."

Hogan added that this is Bobby-Q's busiest time of the year, as is the case for most Valley businesses in the spring. "We're used to going through some high volume numbers. March is our busiest month of the year, so it's hit restaurants really really hard," she said.

