PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two protests in central Phoenix both focused on a safe start for in-person classes for students but they had very different views. The two groups protested at around the same time on Wednesday, with one demonstration not wearing masks or social distancing while the other wore masks and stayed in their cars.
About 30 people gathered at the state capitol in support of kids going back to the classroom to learn. It appeared no one was social distancing or wearing a face mask. They feel like students won't get the attention they need if they are forced to stay at home and learn remotely.
"I know at school they're getting personal attention. That's a teacher's full-time job," said Rebecca Clarkson, a former teacher and a mother of four kids.
She said she has a full-time job and feels like her kids aren't getting the same education at home. She points to some polls that show the majority of parents want their kids to be in a physical classroom. The parents at the protest felt they should have a choice to send their kids to school.
"We want to take that risk. We are willing to take that risk. But we are getting attacked for being willing to take that risk yet people take risks every day. Why is this any different?" said Lutia Noris, a parent.
But for dozens of educators at a protest a few miles away, the danger of the coronavirus isn't worth it.
"We really miss our kids having fun in our classrooms but we want them to be safe and we want our families to be safe," said Ysaura Cardenas, a second-grade teacher.
Safety was the No.1 priority for the protesters at Encanto Park. They wrote messages on their own cars and then drove around in the neighborhood, supporting teachers to keep schools closed.
"We want to keep the kids safe. We want ourselves safe. When it's time to go back, we want everyone to be safe," said Scott Incardona, a teacher's aid.
For the demonstrators, they want to see a steep drop in COVID-19 cases before returning to the classroom.
"I think we need to wait until this thing is leaving for sure," she said.
They also want more funding for online education.
But for the protesters at the Capitol, washing your hands and social distancing is good enough to go back to the actual classroom.
"We can all be cautious and we can make smart choices," said Clarkson.