PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The fight over enforcement of mask mandates to battle the spread of COVID-19 has hit another level for Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2770 on Friday, which would allow businesses to choose whether they want to enforce a mask mandate or not. Ducey said in a letter that it helps businesses since cities implemented mask mandates but didn't enforce them.
"I understand the concern and heartache this caused many of these businesses and I am grateful that the sponsor introduced this bill to address that very issue," said Ducey.
Ducey added the original drafting of the bill had unintended consequences affecting mask requirements not related to COVID-19. But he said the concerns were fixed so he signed the measure. Rep. Joseph Chaplik, the bill's sponsor, said earlier this year it's not the government's job or business owners' to tell people to wear masks.
"Business owners have been thrust into the unwanted role of 'Mask Police' on their customers, sometimes creating heated confrontations," Chaplik said in February. The law will go into effect 90 days after the legislative session ends.
The signing of the bill comes after several Arizona cities and a county announced they were going to stick with their mask mandates. Tempe, Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson, plus Pima County, have all said they are keeping their mask mandates.